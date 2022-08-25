Local voices reveal what keeps the Skegness magic happening

Skegness attracts 2.3 million visitors a year, and for a town that is home to 20,000, there is considerable impact on local services. Do the benefits of tourism outweigh the strain it puts on the town? Local voices explain more.

The picturesque seaside resort is reliant on seasonal visitors, but it requires a huge effort from the town to maintain and manage the deluge of holidaymakers, keeping council workers, and the police, busy.

Cllr Craig Leyland told BBC Look North that the biggest challenge is litter: “The beaches need to be cleaned every morning, the bins need to be emptied on an hourly basis – that work needs to carry on no matter what the weather, no matter what the challenge is.”

Maria Stanley, East Midlands Ambulance Service, said: “We will offer overtime to staff to come and work in the area and we move resources into the area to cover that surge.

“We have an East Coast Surge Plan, which we revise every year to provide that safety and that service to the population that arrive in this area.”

Adam Holmes, Royal National Lifeboat Institution, said: “One of the biggest problems actually is being able to launch lifeboats through great crowds full of people. The logistics of launching 50-odd tonnes of equipment down through people having picnics, people building sandcastles and generally having a great time, is a challenge.”

One worker from Skegness Aquarium told how the number of visitors multiplies by 60 from winter to summer, and that during the winter months it’s a matter of just surviving until the summer revenue comes in.