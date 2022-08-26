Louth gets Trigger Happy for comedian Dom Joly’s visit this autumn
Comedian Dom Joly, best known as the creator of Trigger Happy TV, will head to Louth as part of his new tour ‘Dom Joly’s Holiday Snaps – Travel and Comedy In The Danger Zone’
The writer and broadcaster is undertaking his first UK tour since 2011 and will perform at the Louth Riverhead Theatre at 7.30pm on Monday, October 24, 2022.
Tickets are on sale now priced at £24 (or £22.50 with Theatre Cards) and can be purchased online here or by calling the Box Office on 01507 600350 (open 10am-1pm Monday to Saturday).
Dom will be talking about his exploits as a serial globe-trotter and seeker of dangerous travel spots. From North Korea through the Congo and Syria to Chernobyl, he’s visited a variety of different places.
The best-selling author will meet fans after the show to sign copies of his latest book ‘The Hezbollah Hiking Club’.