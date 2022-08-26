Louth gets Trigger Happy for comedian Dom Joly’s visit this autumn

Thousands of members of the steampunk community have descended on Lincoln this weekend for the largest celebration of its culture on the planet.

Steampunk, a sub-genre of science fiction that incorporates industrial-era machinery from the 19th century, sees people create an alternate futuristic reality in the form of eccentric costume designs.

The annual gathering of the steampunks takes place here in Lincoln, with more than 100,000 visitors typically attracted to the city as a result of the Asylum Steampunk Festival – which is estimated to bring in over £2 million for the local economy.

Taking place between Friday, August 26 and Monday, August 29, there are plenty of fantastic sights to behold and activities to enjoy, whether you are an avid steampunker or someone who just wants to explore and find out more about the culture.

There will be market stalls, live shows, a tea duelling championship and group costume contests, among many other things to check out. Key locations will be in and around the cathedral quarter, the castle grounds and The Lawn.

People truly go all out for steampunk. We saw gigantic masks, homemade dresses with bright and bold colours, space-age weaponry and even someone in a Batman costume.

One attendee told us that steampunk is “anything your imagination allows for”, while another said the “intense” costumes are inspiring as it shows people wearing what they truly feel comfortable in.

An opening ceremony was held at The Lawn on Friday afternoon, with inclusivity being championed throughout the steampunk community.

The Lincolnite photographer Steve Smailes captured a series of pictures from the Steampunk festival. Check out his gallery below: