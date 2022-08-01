Major application sets out vision for 400 new Sleaford homes

It’s the next stage of the Handley Chase development

The next phase of Sleaford’s biggest housing development has been unveiled as plans are submitted for 410 new homes.

They would form part of the Handley Chase development, which promises more than 1,400 houses over the next few years.

The latest application would be at the southern end of the project. It covers land to the east off London Road and Stump Cross Hill in Sleaford.

The plans by Bellway Homes promise to create 57 affordable homes, with the rest being priced at market rates.

It will include two one-bed, 63 two-bed, 218 three-bed and 127 four-bed dwellings.

Handley Chase is a joint venture between four developers to meet the growing demand for housing in Sleaford.

Outline permission was originally granted by the council for 1,450 homes in 2015, along with two primary schools, a care home and neighbourhood shops.

Applications are now laying out exactly what the area will look like.

Residents of the latest section would have access to the facilities through internal roads connecting the estate.

The planning application says it would include public open spaces, front gardens and hedges to create a sense of “greenness and openness”.

The scale of the development means it will likely be decided by North Kesteven District Council’s planning committee in the near.

However, one corner of the Handley Chase development has encountered problems making the plans a reality.

A section of the estate being built by T. Balfe Construction was set to include a pub and nursery, after being given planning permission in 2018.

However, the plans were scrapped last month after a four year-struggle to find operators to run them.

More housing will be built where the pub and nursery would have stood, although future applications could try to relocate the facilities into more attractive locations.