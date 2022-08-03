Major expansion planned for Skegness Wetherspoons

The Red Lion Wetherspoons pub has revealed expansion plans which would see it take over the neighbouring bookmaker.

The Skegness pub on Roman Bank would also get an internal and external makeover to make it more welcoming.

The Red Lion hotel historically occupied the full building, but the end was split off at some point and became a William Hill betting shop.

JD Weatherspoons has acquired the venue and plans to reunite them back into a larger pub, which would meet growing customer demand.

The corner of Roman Bank and Lumley Road would be turned into a prominent entrance once again.

Improvements would also be made so that disabled customers can get around easier. A lift would be installed and a feature staircase would be created.

The application says: “The existing pub is working to capacity. Both the bar/ customer area and back of house areas are in need of expanding.

“In response, our client JD Wetherspoons has recently acquired the adjacent premise previously under operation as a bookmaker’s. The intention is to expand into the neighbouring property, where previously these two properties were already united.”

The plans say that the extension will create a “more breathable space” for customers, and bring accessibility up to modern standards.

It adds: “The project is not intended to merely cater for current needs but to future proof the site.

“The pub is already a popular location for residents of Skegness as well as tourists alike. However, the pub not only fails to meet its current demand but its existing condition lacking and it is in dire need of refurbishment.“

It promises to treat the historic building as though it was listed and respect the architecture.

The plans have been submitted to East Lindsey District Council for their consideration.