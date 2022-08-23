Man charged after armed robbery at Grimsby shop
An Immingham man has been charged with two offences after being stopped by an off-duty police officer.
A man was seen near to the A180 near South Killingholme at around 2:00am on Monday 22 August. The officer approached and the man identified that he was in possession of a bladed weapon.
The man was arrested, and further investigations revealed he was suspected of being involved in an incident at a shop on Victor Street, Grimsby, at around 6:00pm the previous day (Sunday 21 August). It was reported that a man was in possession of bladed weapon and stole cash from the till.
Matthew Wilkinson (29) of Battery Street, Immingham, has been charged with robbery and threatening a person with a bladed weapon.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at court at a later date.