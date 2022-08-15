Man jailed after woman stabbed in Lincolnshire town

She had knife wounds on her throat and stomach

A 49-year-old man has been jailed for seven and a half years for causing grievous bodily harm.

Dean Simpson, of Manor Drive, Halton Holegate, Spilsby appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday 12 August where he was sentenced.

Emergency services attended Manor Drive at Halton Holegate on Sunday 9 January following reports of an altercation at the address.

A woman in her 30s was found with knife wounds on her throat and stomach and was taken to hospital. Thankfully they were not life-threatening injuries.

Simpson was arrested and charged with attempted murder on 10 January. He attended Lincoln Crown Court on 23 June and pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm.

Detective Constable Natalie Farrow, who led the investigation, said: “We hope this sentence brings some form of closure to the victim, and our thoughts are with her and her family at this time.”

*We do not have a custody image of Dean Simpson.