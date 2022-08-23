Man released under investigation after Lincoln ‘hit and run’
A teenage boy was knocked off his bike
Update 23 August
The 35-year-old man has been released under investigation while our enquiries continue.
Our officers have since located the vehicle following our appeal for help. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.
Note: The vehicle details have been removed from our earlier appeal as it has been located by our officers.
Original release
We are appealing for help to locate a vehicle after a teen was injured in a fail to stop in Lincoln this afternoon.
At around 3.30pm today (22 August), we received reports that a vehicle collided with a 13-year-old boy who was on his pushbike and left the scene. This happened just off Sincil Bank and Portland Street.
Thankfully the boy’s injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.
If you can help, there are a number of ways you can get in touch.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 267 of 22 August.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 267 of 22 August in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.