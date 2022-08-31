Man spared jail despite second breach of suspended sentence conditions

He said: “I don’t think it would do my mental health any good at all”

A Grantham man who was given a suspended prison sentence for a “nasty affray” has been given a last chance to avoid jail.

Sean Atkinson, 31, was sentenced to eight months imprisonment suspended for two years when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court in July last year.

As part of the sentence Atkinson, of Harrowby Lane, Grantham, was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work in the community.

However a breach hearing at Lincoln Crown Court was today (Wednesday) told Atkinson had failed to attend for two work placements in May and July this year.

The court heard it was the second time Atkinson had breached his sentence, and on the previous occasion he was ordered to complete an extra 15 hours of work in the community.

Tom Heath, prosecuting, said Atkinson had been offered 49 work appointments by the Probation Service but had attended just 12.

Reasonable excuses were provided for just 20 of the missed appointments.

In total 128 hours of unpaid work in the community was still needed to be completed by Atkinson, Mr Heath told the court.

Atkinson admitted an offence of breaching his suspended sentence on 14 May and 9 July this year.

Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight asked Atkinson: “Why should I not impose the suspended sentence and send you to custody?”

Atkinson, who was representing himself, told the judge he had recently lost his job and said he had been overwhelmed by a number of personal problems which included a relative with cancer.

“I don’t think it would do my mental health any good at all,” Atkinson added.

The judge warned Atkinson he would have to prioritise his court sentence or face going to jail.

“The affray is a nasty incident,”Judge Sjolin Knight told Atkinson.

“The suspended sentence is not all about helping you, it is about punishing you as well.”

Atkinson was ordered to complete the 128 hours of outstanding unpaid work and sentenced to a further five rehabilitation activity days.

He was also placed under a three month electronically monitored curfew which means he can not leave his home between 8pm and 5am.

Judge Sjolin Knight added: “That is a punishment, it is meant to be a punishment”.