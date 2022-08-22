Man wanted over theft and assault in Sleaford arrested

Update 22 August

We have now arrested Christian Roberts, who we recently circulated as wanted in connection with a theft and assault in the Sleaford area.

Thank you to everyone who helped to share our appeal.

Original release – August 18

Have you seen Christian Roberts?

The 36-year-old from Nottingham is wanted in connection with a theft and an assault that occurred in the Holdingham Garage, Sleaford, on 18 June.

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please get in touch.

By calling 101 quoting occurrence number 22000349472.

By emailing [email protected] quoting occurrence number 22000349472.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.