Man watched porn and put hand on crotch in front of children on Lincoln train
Do you recognise him?
British Transport Police are appealing to locate a man who caused outrage by watching pornography while touching himself on a train near Lincoln.
Police say that at 4.30pm on Monday, August 8, a man approached two women travelling with two children at Lincoln train station, offering to help them find their train.
The women and children boarded a train, followed by the man, who sat on the seat next to them across the aisle.
He then proceeded to watch pornography on his phone, before putting his hand on his crotch and touching himself inappropriately in sight of everyone on the train.
British Transport Police are investigating the incident and have released a CCTV image in the hope of aiding their enquiries.
If you recognise the man or have any information, contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040 and quoting reference 557 of 08/08/22.