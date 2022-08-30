Mass vaccination centres to open in Lincoln and Boston for autumn COVID boosters

Vaccination sites will open in Lincolnshire from early September in the latest phase of COVID boosters.

Vaccination sites will be run across the county, the majority by GP practices and community pharmacies.

In addition, there will be two Mass Vaccination Centres. The existing PRSA in Boston will once again run vaccine boosters, while in Lincoln the former Lincolnshire Showground site will be replaced by a new site at The Weighing Rooms, Carholme Road.

Care home residents and household patients will be given the first boosters the week commencing September 5. The next roll-out will be to those aged over 75.

Everyone over 50, as well as other cohorts like pregnant women, carers and those at increased risk of COVID 19, will be ultimately be eligible for a booster.

Karen Hewinson, Head of Clinical Services, NHS Lincolnshire ICB, said: “We’re really excited to get started with the autumn booster and hope that, like before, the people of Lincolnshire will come forwards in their numbers to get vaccinated when it is their turn.

“Like last time some people will be contacted/called forwards by their GP practice when it is their turn, and some won’t – it depends on whether you are due to have your autumn booster at a site run by your GP practice or at one of our other vaccinations sites.

“Either way, don’t worry – provided you are eligible and it has been at least 90 days since your last vaccination, you will be able to book an appointment for your autumn booster, either online using the National Booking System – which will be open from w/c 5th September, offering appointments from w/c 12th September onwards – or by telephoning 119.

“We’re really pleased to be able to open a second Mass Vaccination Centre again and I know the team at the Weighing Rooms are really excited about their new base. We made the decision to close our site at The Lincolnshire Showground earlier in the summer and have undertaken a significant amount of outreach vaccination work since then, but it will be great to have a second permanent site again.

“We’re expecting case numbers to rise again in the autumn and into the winter, so it really is crucial to get vaccinated when you can – as long as it’s at least 90 days since your last covid vaccination, we’ll be very happy to see you and give you your vaccination.”

How to get your vaccination in Lincolnshire: