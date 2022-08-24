Modern contemporary waterside property on South Lincolnshire fen listed at £900k

For that price, you are treated to a four-bedroom detached new build, similar to a barn conversion, in an idyllic part of South Lincolnshire.
The property is modern and stylish, while lending itself to rural traditions at the same time. | Photo: Fine & Country
Unique features include a fishing deck, cinema room and snooker room, while parking space won’t be an issue thanks to an attached double garage with electrical doors.
The agents describe it as an “extraordinarily sleek, spacious, minimalist home” with plenty of perks, including large spaces, a stunning location beside a waterway, and a well landscaped wrap-around lawn.
Lets take a closer look:
Set in a beautiful location that embodies the spirit of the Lincolnshire fens. | Photo: Fine & Country
Modern designs in an open plan downstairs area. | Photo: Fine & Country
How’s this for a cosy cinema room for all the family? | Photo: Fine & Country
Living room stretches right into the kitchen thanks to flexible open plan designs. | Photo: Fine & Country
The house was completed in 2019. | Photo: Fine & Country
A large games room in the stylish downstairs section. | Photo: Fine & Country
A kitchen diner with integrated appliances and all you’d need. | Photo: Fine & Country
The brickwork to plaster mix offers a unique look inside. | Photo: Fine & Country
All four bedrooms come with ensuite bathrooms. | Photo: Fine & Country
The bedrooms are generously sized throughout. | Photo: Fine & Country
Your voice of four bedrooms at Bridge House. | Photo: Fine & Country
A peek inside one of the bathrooms. | Photo: Fine & Country
A constructed gazebo space to offer you outdoor seating all year round. | Photo: Fine & Country
Could Bridge House be your dream forever home? | Photo: Fine & Country