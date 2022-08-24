Menu
2 mins ago

Modern contemporary waterside property on South Lincolnshire fen listed at £900k

Could all be yours for less than a million

A beautiful four-bedroom home in the South Lincolnshire fens with its own cinema room and fishing deck has been listed for below £1 million.

Bridge House, situated at Sutton St. James near Holbeach and Long Sutton, has been listed on the market by estate agents Fine & Country – at a guide price of £900,000. To see the full listing for yourself, click here.

For that price, you are treated to a four-bedroom detached new build, similar to a barn conversion, in an idyllic part of South Lincolnshire.

The property is modern and stylish, while lending itself to rural traditions at the same time. | Photo: Fine & Country

Unique features include a fishing deck, cinema room and snooker room, while parking space won’t be an issue thanks to an attached double garage with electrical doors.

The agents describe it as an “extraordinarily sleek, spacious, minimalist home” with plenty of perks, including large spaces, a stunning location beside a waterway, and a well landscaped wrap-around lawn.

Lets take a closer look:

Set in a beautiful location that embodies the spirit of the Lincolnshire fens. | Photo: Fine & Country

Modern designs in an open plan downstairs area. | Photo: Fine & Country

How’s this for a cosy cinema room for all the family? | Photo: Fine & Country

Living room stretches right into the kitchen thanks to flexible open plan designs. | Photo: Fine & Country

The house was completed in 2019. | Photo: Fine & Country

A large games room in the stylish downstairs section. | Photo: Fine & Country

A kitchen diner with integrated appliances and all you’d need. | Photo: Fine & Country

The brickwork to plaster mix offers a unique look inside. | Photo: Fine & Country

All four bedrooms come with ensuite bathrooms. | Photo: Fine & Country

The bedrooms are generously sized throughout. | Photo: Fine & Country

Your voice of four bedrooms at Bridge House. | Photo: Fine & Country

A peek inside one of the bathrooms. | Photo: Fine & Country

A constructed gazebo space to offer you outdoor seating all year round. | Photo: Fine & Country

Could Bridge House be your dream forever home? | Photo: Fine & Country

26 mins ago

Devolution documents issued in 2016.

The devolution of power to a combined Greater Lincolnshire authority will be on the wishlist of many Lincolnshire councillors when the new Tory leader is elected in September.

However there continue to be fears the move could lead to local reorganisation down the line which would see all of Lincolnshire’s councils dissolved and replaced.

Speaking to councillors and media, it’s easy to feel the two ideas of devolution and local government reorganisation can get conflated, mixed together. So what’s the difference?

Devolution – the creation of an all new power

Greater Lincolnshire authorities Lincolnshire County Council, North Lincolnshire Council and North East Lincolnshire Council have been leading the charge on the latest bids to get government to devolve powers to them since way before the first attempt back in 2016.

Under devolution, a new layer of beaurocracy would be created on top of the existing 10 unitary and two-tier councils.

This would be a new overarching council, led potentially by a directly-elected mayor, would draw down powers and funding the government usually controls in a bid to deal with them locally.

If you were to speak to councillors locally, they might tell you that their authorities did this with reasonable success over the past two years, tackling and handing out COVID support from the ground rather than the government taking on the responsibility.

Lincolnshire County Councillor Colin Davie. | Image: Daniel Jaines

Speaking recently to Conservative County Councillor Colin Davie, the executive portfolio holder for economy and environment, he told Local Democracy Reporters that local councillors that local members understands Lincolnshire “very well”.

“The county understands the wider strategic view that you need to have to build the infrastructure and build the economy and the core services,” he said.

“Government needs to trust places a lot more… ultimately our decisions will be judged by our voters, the people who live in Lincolnshire and if they don’t like what we decide they’ll have a chance to sanction us.

“We should be allowed to shape what the future looks like and work with government to do that. Take some of the government money that they spend unwisely on benefits and management of systems around health and spend it better locally, get better outcomes, better bang for the buck.”

Local Government Reorganisation – Is it worth having 10 councils?

However, what some, particularly in district councils, fear is that from the point of the creation of the new authority it would then begin drawing “up” – taking responsibilities away from councils instead of government and whittling them down to a shadow of the authority they had before.

This, they fear, would lead to Local Government Reorganisation – the dissolving of all the authorities leaving only the one.

In a recent interview Labour leader of the City of Lincoln Council Ric Metcalfe told reporters that councils locally could do a “much better job” than government.

“We know our area and we can collaborate locally to get those things done,” he said.

However, he said: “It remains quite unclear about whether over time, this new Combined Authority might start to take on or it’s sometimes been described as sucking up some of the functions that are currently performed by district councils.”

Labour leader Councillor Ric Metcalfe | Photo: CoLC

For instance, he suggested there could be questions over why the districts control waste collection separate to county council which sorts and recycles the waste, why not have it all dealt with under one authority? Or whether housing could be dealt with on a wider scale.

“Before you know it, district councils have been stripped of all of the current things that are important to them, which they think they do well and all of a sudden, the question that arises is, well, ‘what’s the point of having district councils then’?”

Councils were disappointed to have not been involved in the latest round of deals announced in February.

Invites instead went to Cornwall, Derbyshire & Derby, Devon, Plymouth and Torbay, Durham, Hull & East Yorkshire, Leicestershire, Norfolk, Nottinghamshire & Nottingham, and Suffolk.

However, bosses have previously said they remain committed to the next bid, expected sometime next year.

How that will see Lincolnshire looking in the future is still smoke in the crystal ball it seems.

1 hour ago

Benjamin Flatters was jailed for 12 months in December 2021. | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

A man who admitted intentionally strangling his partner at her Spalding home was today (Wed) jailed for 34 months.

Lincolnshire Police charged Benjamin Flatters under new legislation which was introduced earlier this year to protect victims of domestic abuse.

Flatters will also serve a further 12 months on extended licence following his release from jail after a judge concluded he was a “dangerous person.”

Lincoln Crown Court heard police were called to the woman’s Spalding home in Savoy Close on June 23 after Flatters put two hands on her throat at the top of the stairs.

Phil Howes said the couple had met on the dating site Tinder six weeks earlier and the relationship had initially gone well.

However the woman became concerned about Flatter’s drinking, and they split up briefly, before resuming their relationship.

Mr Howes told the court Flatters was open with the woman about having been to prison, and she knew he was not allowed to stay at his home overnight when her two young children were present.

The court heard a “text row” broke out between the couple when the woman went out and continued on June 23.

Mr Howes said Flatters put two hands on the woman’s throat at the top of the stairs and pressed his face into hers.

The incident then continued when she was thrown onto a bed.

The woman said she believed the incident lasted for around two to five minutes.

She eventually managed to leave the house and asked a neighbour to ring the police.

Mr Howes said Flatters also threw the woman’s phone and damaged her glasses.

CCTV footage from outside the home showed Flatters shouting at his partner that he would now be going back to prison, and making a threat to burn her house.

When police arrived they took photographs of red marks around the woman’s neck, although the prosecution accepted there were no serious injuries.

The court heard Flatters texted an apology to his partner the day after the strangulation and then spent several days with her and the two children in the West Country before he was arrested by Northamptonshire Police on June 30.

During police interview Flatters shrugged his shoulders when the strangulation matter was put to him.

In a victim impact statement the woman said she was “anxious” despite Flatters being on remand in prison and was paranoid about his release from jail.

She continues to suffer flashbacks about being strangled in her own bedroom.

Mark Knowles, mitigating, said the injuries themselves would be classed as a common assault.

Mr Knowles told the court Flatters’ partner was well aware of his background and knew he shouldn’t be stopping with her.

A guilty plea was indicated to the strangulation offence at the first opportunity.

Flatters, 32, of Dorchester Road, Spalding, pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation, threatening to set the woman’s home on fire, and criminal damage to her glasses and mobile phone on June 23.

He also admitted failing to require with a notification requirement by staying at the woman’s home.

Passing sentence Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight told Flatters that Parliament had enacted a new law to deal with the dangers of strangulation.

Judge Sjolin Knight said Flatters behaviour marked an escalation of his conduct towards other women, and she had concluded he was a “dangerous person.”

A ten year restraining order was also made to prevent Flatters contacting his ex-partner.

The charge of non-fatal strangulation comes as a result of the creation of a new offence under the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 which was introduced nationally on June 7, 2022.

In December last year, Benjamin Flatters, previously of Washway Road, Fleet, was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment after admitting affray and possession of a knife at the Anglia Motel in Fleet in September 2021.

Lincoln Crown Court then heard Flatters was suffering paranoia when he took a kitchen knife from another guest’s room and wandered around the hotel with it.

In February 2018, Flatters also injured two innocent women when he lost his temper during an argument and threw a glass across a busy nightclub in Boston.

He had been arguing with his then girlfriend during a night out in Brown’s Bar, in Dolphin Lane, and suddenly threw a half-pint beer glass towards the dancefloor in anger.

+ More stories