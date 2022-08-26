MP and highways councillor join forces to inspect Spalding village’s roads

They noted the current condition of each road they visited

MP Sir John Hayes and Executive Member for Highways, cllr Richard Davies get on-site for road network review around Moulton Chapel, Spalding.

MP Sir John Hayes and Lincolnshire County Council’s executive member for highways Richard Davies have joined forces on an inspection of Martins Road in Moulton Eaugate, Old Fendyke Road in Weston Hills and Daws Gate in Moulton Chapel.

During their time on location, the pair took the chance to meet with local residents before seeing for themselves what the current quality of the road network is like.

Sir John Hayes MP said: “Cllr Davies and I took time to go and inspect these roads in particular after receiving feedback from residents about them.

“As part of our time at each location we noted the current condition of each road, took photographs of the most affected areas and discussed how we can move the issues on these routes forward.

“What results from this visit is now firmly with the LCC Highways department and I look forward to hearing about what can happen next in these locations that are important to the local population.”

Cllr Davies added: “It was very good of Sir John to spend time going through the issues on these particular roads.

“We have listened to what he had to say and took the time to explain what we have already learned about what is happening to these roads. As always, we continue to be open to all correspondence from all interested parties about the Lincolnshire roads network.

“These roads in particular are currently under investigation and appraisal for inclusion in our scheduling programme.

“Once these investigations into these areas have been concluded we will decide on the best course of action to address issues that have been raised.”