Murder investigation launched after Spalding house fire
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder
We have launched a murder investigation after a man died at a property in Farrow Road, Whaplode Drove, Spalding.
Emergency services were called to reports of a fire at a bungalow in Farrow Road, at 1.03am on Sunday, August 7.
Vincent Markham, aged 52, of Farrow Road, died at the scene. A joint investigation was launched with police and fire and rescue.
A man, aged 36, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and the investigation is progressing.
Assistant Chief Constable Chris Davison said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Markham’s family.
“Our investigations are ongoing, and we are trying to piece together what has happened. We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at around the time the incident took place, or anyone who may have dashcam footage or CCTV of this area, to contact us. We would like to hear from anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation and would encourage them to call us or to report information anonymously via Crimestoppers.’
“We have arrested one man on suspicion of murder, and he remains under arrest at this time.
“We remain in the local community carrying out enquiries and providing support to the local community.”
*The family have asked that their privacy be respected by the media, but have issued an image of Mr Markham.
Anyone who saw or heard anything, or captured the incident CCTV or dashcam should contact us in one of the following ways:
You can call us on 101 quoting incident number 43 of 7 August.
You can email: [email protected] incident number 43 of 7 August in the subject line.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or you can give information anonymously online
