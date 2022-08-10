Murder investigation launched after Spalding house fire

A care home in Spalding has been placed into special measures after being rated as ‘inadequate’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Field House in Spalding, which is run by Farrington Care Homes Limited, is a residential care home providing personal care for up to 28 older adults.

Inspectors found that people’s medicines were not administered safely and that they were at risk of being over medicated.

They also found that people were also not always adequately protected from the risk of infection and lessons were not always learned following incidents.

Concerns were also raised by the local authority safeguarding team around care planning and incident reporting.

CQC added that residents, relatives and staff were not engaged in the running of the service and that the provider did not work well with partner agencies, which impacted on the care people received.

Nutritional and hydration needs were not always adequately assessed and documented, but relatives told CQC there was a good standard of food choice.

Inspections were carried out by CQC in May and June this year. An unannounced focused inspection was carried out to look at how safe and well-led the service was after receiving concerns about their response to deterioration in people’s health.

Following further concerns during the visit, inspectors also looked at how effective the service was.

The overall rating for the service has now dropped from ‘good’ to ‘inadequate’.

The ratings for being safe and effective have also declined from ‘good’ to ‘inadequate’. Well-led has dropped from ‘requires improvement’ to ‘inadequate’.

As the service is now in special measures, it means it will be kept under review and re-inspected to check if sufficient improvements have been made.

Farrington Care Homes Limited told The Lincolnite that the Registered Manager decided to leave immediately following the inspection from CQC, but that action is already being taken to “ensure improvements are made”

Kiran Nathwani, Director at Farrington Group, said: “We have a robust action plan in place and have put in a new management team to ensure improvements are made where required to mitigate risks and safeguard our residents and staff.

“We are working very closely will all the authorities that are inspecting the home.”

Natalie Reed, CQC head of inspection for adult social care, said: “When we inspected Field House, we found a lack of oversight from the registered manager and provider. The service didn’t have a person-centred culture and the registered manager wasn’t always accessible to relatives.

“People’s health deterioration wasn’t always monitored safely. One person who had presented with pain for a prolonged period wasn’t supported by staff to have their health appropriately observed, despite equipment being in place to do this. Subsequently, the person was taken to hospital where their condition deteriorated further.

“It was worrying that people weren’t protected from abuse. We found several recorded incidents of alleged physical and sexual abuse which hadn’t been reported to the local authority safeguarding team by staff or the registered manager. These incidents were not investigated at the time which could put people at serious risk of harm.

“Additionally, the provider failed to take appropriate action to protect people following recorded incidents of abuse. One person was recorded to have physically assaulted people, relatives or staff on at least eight occasions, but no actions were taken to support this person and protect others.

“Following the inspection, the provider made referrals to the safeguarding authority about recorded incidents of alleged abuse found by inspectors. Actions were also taken to reduce the risk of abuse and harm at the service.

“We have told the provider what improvements need to be made to address the concerns identified. We will monitor the service closely and return to check on progress to make sure people are safe.”