Neighbours saw “flames high in the sky” at tragic fatal house fire in Spalding

The neighbours of a man in his 50s who sadly died in a house fire in Spalding said “it went up like a tinderbox, the flames were high in the sky,” after being asked to leave their property for safety reasons.

Lincolnshire Police officers were called to the incident on Farrow Road in Spalding at 1.30am on Sunday, August 7 after reports of what was described as an explosion.

The property was completely destroyed and, despite the best efforts of the emergency services and the public who offered assistance, a man in his 50s died.

Another man who is thought to have been passing by the property and offered his help received treatment for burn injuries.

Neighbours Grace and Barrie Sinclair told BBC Look North: “When we went to bed at 1am I said ‘do you know what our bedroom window is open, I can smell burning’. As we came to the front door a lad said to us ‘can you please come out? You could be in danger, next door there is a fire.

“When we came out we saw it was well burning, it went up like a tinderbox, the flames were high in the sky.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation and police are keeping an open mind as experts from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service investigate, while officers will remain in the area for next few days carrying out enquiries.

Anyone who saw or heard anything, or captured the incident on doorbell camera or dashcam, should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 43 of August 7.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.