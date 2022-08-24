New £12m Mablethorpe Leisure Hub set for approval

It will provide a new swimming pool, fitness suites and cafe

Mablethorpe’s new leisure centre is set to get the green light next week.

The proposed centre, which will double as a learning hub, will offer a four-lane 25 metre swimming pool, gym, fitness studios, an adventure play area and a café.

The plans promise a community facility which will be “more than just a leisure centre”.

The £12million project will be on site of the current leisure centre on Station Road, which would be demolished.

Sports groups and the town council have backed the plans, and East Lindsey District Council is recommending that they’re approved at the next planning committee.

The plans started life in 2018 as a refurbishment or extension of the leisure centre, but designers decided that a new build would be the best way to provide needed facilities.

“A new offer of community focus spaces was introduced to expand the proposal ambition from a mere leisure offer to a wider community use – a wellness centre rather than just a leisure centre,” the application says.

It adds that the central area “will allow the connection between entrances, café area, pool viewing, reception, co-working area and activity area, creating one vibrant and engaging space where customer can enjoy views of going on.”

There will be rooms and studios which can be used flexibly for community activities.

The existing car park would be replaced by a new 78-space one.

The project will be partly funded by the national Towns Fund initiative.

It has been developed by the council, along with Magna Vitae and leisure development specialist Alliance Leisure.

The new centre will hire 16 full-time equivalent employees, three times as many as currently.

It is expected to open 7am-10pm Monday to Friday and 7am-8pm on weekends.

The application is recommended for approval at the planning committee on September 1.