New gym coming to the Carlton Centre in Lincoln

A man who committed deceitful crimes has been sentenced to two years in prison and given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order following his appearance at court on Friday 5 August.

Appearing at court at an earlier date, Ben Thomas, aged 30, of Hessle pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent photographs of children and taking an indecent photograph of a child.

Abusing his position of trust Ben Thomas preyed on innocent and vulnerable children for his own sexual gratification.

Officer in the case Detective Constable Becky McInnis from our Protecting Vulnerable People Unit said: “The actions of Ben Thomas cannot be described as anything other than deceitful. He abused his position of trust preying on some of the most vulnerable members of our society who looked up to and trusted him. I am pleased he is now being punished for his unforgiveable actions.

“I’d like to commend the bravery and the courage of his victims and their families throughout the entirety of the investigation and court proceedings.

“I hope the outcome will provide them with some comfort in knowing that, by having the courage and strength to come forward, they have undoubtedly prevented others falling victim to the actions of this man.”

Detective Inspector Ruth Penning, also from our PVP Unit said: “This was a complex investigation which involved a number of lines of enquiry, for which I’d like to thank colleagues and partnering agencies who have assisted throughout.

“I would like to provide reassurance to anyone who may have suffered sexual abuse to come forward. We will listen to you and support you.

“All victims are encouraged to speak to us, partner agencies or the independent anonymous charity Crimestoppers, when they’re ready, whether they decide to pursue through the justice system or not. You will be believed, and we will thoroughly investigate your report.

“We are committed to making our streets safer by preventing these types of crimes, investigating reported offences and pursuing perpetrators and bringing them to justice.

“I hope that the sentencing today, helps to reassure our communities and serve as a stark warning to offenders that we will hold them to account.”