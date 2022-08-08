New gym coming to the Carlton Centre in Lincoln
Taking over the former Argos store
Pure Gym will open a new branch in the unit formerly occupied by Argos at the Carlton Centre in Lincoln.
This will be Pure Gym’s second site in Lincoln with the other being located within the St Marks Shopping Centre.
Duncan Costin, Property Director at Pure Gym, said: “This 11,500 square foot gym will offer members the very latest state of the art gym equipment including free weights, fixed pin, functional and flex areas and group exercise classes in our studio.”
The development is owned by Lincolnshire Co-op and managed by Banks Long & Co.
Kevin Kendall, Lincolnshire Co-op Head of Property, said: “This development reflects our core purpose and approach – investing in the local economy and the health and wellbeing of the community.
“Pure Gym is an excellent addition to the area and we hope local people will enjoy the new facilities on offer.”
Current businesses at the retail park include The Pet Vet, Dunelm Mill, Halfords, Pets at Home, Boots, McDonald’s and Costa.