New Lincoln chippy takeaway open daily until 5am
Chips, burgers, ice cream and more
A new chippy takeaway has opened in Lincoln promising “tasty, affordable food” every day until 5am.
Corner Chippy on Clasketgate is owned by Mustafa Mehmet, supported by Topkapi takeaway owner Kubilay, known locally as Charlie Brown.
Corner Chippy opened on Monday, August 8 and serves fish and chips, burgers, hot dogs, ice cream, and sweet potato chips with a variety of toppings, spices and sauces, as well as hot and cold drinks.
Charlie told The Lincolnite that he believes shoppers, clubbers, local residents and Lincoln College students “will love the tasty, affordable food” with nothing costing more than £5.
He said: “We thought as all food prices are going up, and by getting cheaper rent, we can get prices down and still serve great value food.”
Charlie added that the new takeaway has created four new jobs, which will rise to 10 by the end of the year. He also said that all homeless people in Lincoln will be able to eat for free all year round from his takeaway.
Corner Chippy will be open 12pm-3pm and then again between 6pm and 5am seven days a week.