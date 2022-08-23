New Lincoln woodland could make city a greener place

Up to 6000 trees would be planted by the river

New woodland which will be planted by the River Witham is already creating excitement amongst residents.

Lincoln councillors said they have had good feedback on the scheme, with one expressing hopes that it could be used to help vulnerable groups.

The council-owned land between the river and Simon’s Hill allotments, near Boultham Park, will be converted into new woodland and nature areas.

Up to 6,000 trees could be planted across the 3.5 hectares, which will be known as Hope Wood.

Although it won’t be permanently open to the public, it is likely to increase biodiversity and make the city a greener place.

Councillors welcomed the initiative at the City of Lincoln Executive meeting on Monday in it was officially signed off.

Councillor Sue Burke said: “This is very exciting – people want to see the community succeed in this.

“I would love to see user groups and volunteers getting involved in protecting the area. This could be a way of developing skills and confidence among vulnerable people.”

Councillor Donald Nannestad agreed, saying: “I have already had several people get in touch to say what a good idea this is, which doesn’t happen all the time.”

He was echoed by Councillor Bob Bushell who described it as a “fantastic scheme” which would contribute to the council’s Carbon Zero targets.

A path could be established around the wood’s edge for dog walkers.

Council leader Councillor Ric Metcalfe emphasised that it would be “not be a leisure park” with large amounts of visitors, but an “intervention to have an ecological impact.”

Between 3,000 and 6,000 trees are expected to be planted, starting this winter.

The wood is being funded through cash from the Vision 2025 scheme, but could get a significant boost from Levelling Up money earmarked for creating nature in disadvantage areas.

The council will hear in October whether they’ve been successful in obtaining the extra £85,000.

Businesses and developers could also be invited to contribute to the woodland’s creation.