New Lincolnshire coastal medical school to get council go-ahead

Councillors will be asked to approve a new health and training campus in Mablethorpe next week.

East Lindsey District Council’s plans for a “Campus for Future Living” will go before the authority’s planning committee on Thursday where it will be recommended for approval.

The facility, part of the council’s Town’s Funding bid will include a faculty building housing laboratories, consultation spaces, lecture and ancillary facilities including a public facing café and a seven bedroom accommodation block for short-term stays for researchers.

The development also includes associated public open space with play area, parking for 36 vehicles, mobility scooter parking/charging and a new entrance road connecting to the existing roundabout.

The development will be run in partnership with the Universities of Lincoln and Nottingham alongside the new Lincoln Medical School.

An officer’s report before the committee next week said: “The proposed development is an important project for Mablethorpe that is expected to bring benefits to the town over the coming years.

“It would be well designed and would have minimal impact on the adjoining residents and businesses.”

The Campus for Living plans hope to attract new health care professionals to the area, as well as enable clinicians to have continued professional development.

The site will also provide a base for the development and testing of Midi-tech applications.

In a piece on the health centre on the Towns Fund website, organisers say the seaside town has “high levels of poor health and 58% of its working population describe themselves as inactive, compared to 20% in England”.

East Lindsey District Council has received £18 million in Town’s Funding to spend in Mablethorpe, including additional developments of a leisure and learning hub which is also recommended for approval at next week’s meeting.