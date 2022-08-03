New roleplay centre will create ‘Little Lincoln’ for kids

A mum-of-two will open a new roleplay centre and cafe in Lincoln this autumn, including a mini version of the city for children to play in and enjoy.

Little Lincoln is aimed at children aged 0-7 years and will open at the Carlton Centre in the unit formerly occupied by popular restaurant Mamma’s Italian Bistro, which is now instead focusing on its new concept business nearby called Mamma’s Bar.

Owner of Little Lincoln Francesca Nolan, 29, has two children – four-year-old Grace and nine-month-old Adam – and wanted to launch her own business after working as an air traffic assistant at RAF Waddington, where she is still based, for five years.

Little Lincoln will open in October and contain its own miniature version of the city representing local businesses and children will be able to try out different job roles through roleplay.

This includes a mini Lincolnshire Co-op, Daisy Made ice cream parlour, Bransby Horses, Lindum, New Theatre Royal, Brayford Medical Practice, Tom’s Hairdressers & Barbers, and The Veterinary Hospital.

Each session will last for 90 minutes with three per day seven days a week. Francesca said the prices are still being finalised, but promised they will be “competitive”.

Little Lincoln will also have a cafe which will serve a range of cakes, light lunches and drinks.

Francesca told The Lincolnite: “I’m so excited for everything to come together, it’s been a long time in the making!

“The reason I decided to start this business was after having my son I have really struggled to find somewhere to take both my children which is suitable for both of them, and after speaking to other parents they have also said the same.”