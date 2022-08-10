Offshore Lincolnshire windfarm would be one of UK’s biggest

A proposed windfarm capable of powering 1.6 million houses could be built off the Lincolnshire coast.

The Outer Dowsing Offshore Windfarm would cover 300km² and generate 1.5 GigaWatts, making it one of the largest in the UK.

It hopes to gain planning approval by 2027 and be online by 2030.

The site is one of six new offshore wind farms planned in English and Welsh waters, which aim to generate 7GW in a significant push towards renewable energy.

Outer Dowsing was named the preferred bidder for the North Sea project last year, and has now lodged its initial designs with local councils.

It would be located around 54km off the coast, with the cables are expected to make land between Saltfleetby All Saints and Chapel St Leonards.

It will be connected to the national grid either somewhere off the coast in this region or at Weston Marsh near Boston.

A scoping report says the windfarm will play “a critical role in achieving the UK government’s ambition to deliver 50GW of offshore wind by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050.

“Outer Dowsing will displace the equivalent of nearly 2 million tonnes of CO 2 emissions per year of operations through the generation of renewable electricity. This is also the equivalent of removing 650,000 petrol cars from the road.”

The project’s scale is so large that it will go to the Secretary of State for a decision, although councils will get a say.

The developer has also promised to consult with local communities which would be affected.

It is now working to choose a specific site.

Broad details of the scheme have been submitted to North Kesteven District Council, with other nearby local authorities likely to follow.

Outer Dowsing is a partnership between TotalEnergies and Corio Generation.