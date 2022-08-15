Old industrial site set to become ‘vibrant’ housing development near Stamford
It has been vacant for several years
A derelict industrial site could be turned into a thriving housing community under new plans.
Bellway Homes wants to build 120 houses on the outskirts of Stamford, creating “a new edge for the town”.
The chosen location off Uffington Road still has several depot buildings which will need to be demolished before any work can go ahead.
The plans promise range of one, two and three-bedroom homes, with 30% of them classed as affordable housing.
The main access would be from the nearby Aldi road to the south, but an agreement’s also been struck to create a cut-through onto the neighbouring ‘Stamford Gardens’ development, which is currently under construction.
Public open space would be created on the eastern and western edges.
The application says that: “Care has been taken to ensure that the scheme successfully manages the transition from the existing built-up area of the town to the west of the site to the new homes that will form the eastern edge of Stamford.”
It promises a residential scheme that will “meet the needs of current and future generations, and create a strong and vibrant community.”
The plans have been submitted to South Kesteven District Council for consideration.