Peek inside mansion of dreams for sale near Lincoln

What £1.25m could buy you near Lincoln

A 6,000 square foot mansion fit for a celebrity has gone on the market near Lincoln, offering the lucky buyer their own private gym, heated outdoor pool and luxury open plan living spaces.

The Fairways in Torkey is listing with an asking price of £1,250,000 and situated in an exclusive gated development of 12 properties. It has five double bedrooms, six bathrooms, a triple garage, annexe potential and sits on a three quarters of an acre plot.

It’s a listing curious property enthusiasts will enjoy daydreaming about, imagining themselves lounging by the pool, or nipping across to nearby Lincoln golf club, before settling in for an evening glass of vino on the private balcony.

Lincoln agents Newton Fallowell say: “The main property features accommodation comprising of entrance hall, lounge, tv room, study, gym, 45ft open plan kitchen living space, utility and two downstairs cloakrooms.

“To the first floor there is an impressive galleried landing, master bedroom suite comprising of bedroom, dressing room, a 14ft en suite bathroom and private balcony, three further double bedrooms all with built in wardrobes and en suite shower rooms and a further family bathroom.

“With its own access and also accessed via the utility room there are stairs leading to the annexe accommodation with a lounge and fifth bedroom with an en suite bathroom. The property has electric gates leading to a driveway and triple garage with lawned gardens to all aspects and an outdoor heated pool.

“The property is offered for sale with no chain and the agents recommend a viewing to appreciate the accommodation on offer.”

See the full gallery below: