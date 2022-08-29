Picture released of believed victim in River Witham murder investigation
Formal investigation has not yet taken place
Officers continuing to investigate a murder following the discovery of a body in the River Witham in Lincoln, are today releasing a picture of the believed victim, 45-year-old Igors Petrovs. Formal identification has yet to take place.
Enquiries continue today (Monday) with a visible presence in the area to gather information and reassure the community. Our Underwater Search Unit are assisting with the investigation and a scene guard remains in place.
The two men arrested (aged 41 and 43) remain in police custody. The 45-year-old woman has been released under investigation.
Officers would like to reiterate the appeal for information, dashcam footage and CCTV. We would still like to hear from any motorists or witnesses who were in the area of Waterside North at around 0030 hrs Sunday 21.
If you have any information that can help in our investigation you can now report via our dedicated Major Incident Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM22C89-PO1
Alternatively you can call 101 or email [email protected] with incident reference 97 of 24 August.