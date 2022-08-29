Picture released of believed victim in River Witham murder investigation

Gainsborough’s 1st XV completed a league and cup treble after coming from behind to beat Nottingham Moderns 28-27 in a dramatic NLD Plate Final.

Going into the game Gainsborough were 21 games unbeaten after winning Midlands Four East (North) last season to gain promotion, as well as being crowned Lincolnshire Intermediate Cup champions.

The NLD Plate Final had been delayed until August, but that didn’t stop Gainsborough from ending the 2021/22 campaign on a high ahead of the start of the new season away against Grimsby on September 3.

They didn’t have it all their own way against Nottingham Moderns though, who started strongly with two converted tries and a penalty, leaving Gainsborough trailing 15-0 in the early stages.

Gainsborough reduced the deficit when Jordy Holden ran onto his own kick to score a try, which Brad Beresford converted. However, Moderns soon added another try to extend their lead to 22-7 going in at the break.

Moderns moved 20 points in front with another try early in the second half, but Gainsborough refused to give up hope and mounted a comeback in the final.

Daniel Chadwick powered over for a try, which Brad Beresford converted before the latter also crossed for a five-pointer. Beresford received the ball from the base of scrum and ran from halfway to a score a try, which he also converted.

With the last big attack of the game, vice captain Ben Watson shipped the ball out to captain Jordan Beresford. The skipper then tipped the ball on for full-back Kieron Smythe to score in the corner.

Jordan’s brother Brad Beresford showed nerves of steel as he coolly slotted over the conversion to give Gainsborough the trophy by the narrowest of margins.

Kesteven Rugby Club celebrated their 75 year anniversary at the weekend ahead of what will be a special season for Lincolnshire side.

Kesteven’s men’s teams faced Stamford in two very special matches at Woodnook on Saturday – a replay of the club’s first ever game 75 years ago.

The main first team match ended 31-19 in favour of Stamford, but it was still a great day for Kesteven Rugby Club in which 42 of their players featured in two games.

The 75th anniversary games were followed by a ceremony for last season’s awards.

James Goodrich was named as 1st XV player of the year, while Harry Norsworthy picked up the most improved award.

Neil Robson was named as the 2nd XV player of the year, with Tommy Finney receiving the most improved award.

Kesteven Ladies named Amy Brumhead and Mollie Walker as players’ player and coach’s player of the year respectively.

Olie Hanson was awarded club person of the year.

Lincoln’s Imps XV battled-hard in a home friendly against East Retford and they were only denied victory by a last-minute try.

Olly Stringer and Matt Keeton both powered over for tries, while Tom Law ran down the wing and beat several players to score in the corner.

Jack Randall showed great precision with the boot to successfully convert all three tries, but East Retford snatched victory with a very late converted try. Lincoln’s Imps XV will return to action with a trip to Horncastle on September 10.

Lincoln’s 1st XV will begin their league campaign with a home game against Ilkeston on Saturday, September 3.

Lincoln Ladies will be holding a Pitch Up For Rugby event at Lincoln Rugby Club at 12pm on Saturday, September 17.

The event will allow new players to have a go at rugby and meet some of the team.

Tommy Williams crossed for two tries as Sleaford claimed a 19-12 home victory against a Bourne side from the division above them.

Dan Arbrey also scored a try for the hosts, while Sleaford captain Dan Mackie added two conversions.

Andrew Brown and Josh Lynch both scored tries for Bourne with Liam Shields adding one conversion.

Stamford College Old Boy’s began their pre-season schedule the week before with an excellent 24-5 victory away against Corby.

Captain Callum Fraser, Max Harker, Sam Duncan, and Alan Flanders all scored tries for the visitors. Fraser also successfully kicked two conversions.