Plans submitted to convert Boston pub into shops and hotel

Pub has been empty for several years say owners

Plans to put a former Boston pub on the right tracks by converting it into shops and a hotel have been revealed.

Monika Bartkute, of Aisha Z Y Commercials has applied to Boston Borough Council to change the use of the Great Northern on Station Street to a mixed use site with two commercial units on the ground floor and a five-bed hotel at first floor level.

Documents submitted to the authority describe how the pub has been “empty and disused for several years now”.

They said the move will bring the redundant building back into use.

“This will benefit and service the needs of the wider community in a better way and it will introduce a betterment in flooding terms to a building that currently does not have any flood resilient/resilient measures at ground flood level.

“Furthermore, the external changes to the visual outlook of the building through the introduction of sympathetic external finishes will enhance the building’s overall appearance in a positive manner whilst retaining its primary character and design.”

The applicants believe that they have addressed any flooding considerations, something which has tripped up previous attempts to turn the building into a residential premises.

They also believe the wider sustainability benefits provided will outweigh the flood risk.

They add that “at this stage the proposal will not entail any material external

changes which will significantly change the visual outlook of the building”.

However, new UPVC windows and external finishes of dark grey to the doors, timber and window cills will be introduced.

No parking will be provided on site, however, the applicants said the hotel will be in reasonable distance from public transport (the railway station is at the end of the road), along with walking and cycling. There is also the St George’s Road car park nearby.