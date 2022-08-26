Police concerned for welfare of missing Boston woman

A store in Pinchbeck is facing resistance after asking for a premises licence.

Residents and local councillors claim the location would pose a danger to shoppers and pedestrians.

Pinchbeck Stores is located on the town’s busy Church Street, near a pedestrian crossing in the former Kitchen Showroom.

A hearing will be held by South Holland District Council next month to decide whether it should be granted the licence.

Ward Councillor James Avery said the store was an “inappropriate location” with “great potential for causing traffic issues”.

He called for the licensing hours to be restricted from the proposed 6am to midnight to protect local residents.

The application also asks for the ability to supply alcohol from 10am to midnight daily.

There have been a total of eight objections, including two councillors.

A member of the public who objected said: “The access and egress to the front of the premises is extremely limited. This could lead to accidents for both pedestrians using the pavement, people using the pedestrian crossing and also the vehicles using Church Street.”

He added that children waiting at a bus stop often queue outside the shop.

Concerns were raised that the new shop would attract significantly more traffic than the previous showroom.

A local couple who objected said: “There is a bus stop in close proximity both sides of the main road which increases the danger of people getting hurt. I am worried about cars parking on the road and pavement as this is the main road through the village.”

The police asked for tougher measures relating to CCTV and the sale of alcohol, which the applicant has agreed to.

The licensing committee will hold a hearing on Monday, September 5 to decide whether to grant the licence.