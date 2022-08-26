Police concerned for welfare of missing Boston woman
Have you seen Toni?
We are concerned for the welfare of 37-year-old Toni, who is missing from the Boston area.
She was last seen in the Spilsby Road area of the town at around 7.15am this morning (26 August).
She is described as having short red hair and was last seen wearing a distinctive hospital gown.
We have specialist officers searching for her, and would appeal to the public to make us aware of any potential sightings by calling 101 and quoting incident number 59 of 26 August.