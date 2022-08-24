Police investigate reported rape in Scunthorpe
Detectives are asking the public to be vigilant following a reported rape in woodland near the Phoenix Parkway in Scunthorpe.
The incident happened as a woman was approached by a man as she walked home from work in the early hours of the morning, at around 3.30am on Tuesday 23 August 2022.
Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Dickinson said: “This is a dreadful and traumatic incident where a woman has been attacked on her way home from work.
“I’d like to reassure people that incidents of this nature in our area remain incredibly rare and we are treating this incident as a priority and are conducting extensive and detailed investigations.
“We are following up several lines of enquiries, including reviewing CCTV in the area.
“I would appeal for any information from anyone that might help us with our enquiries. If you believe you have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area in recent days then please do call to get in touch with us.”
If you have any information that would help with our enquiries please call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 89 of 23 August 2022.
Alternatively you can report information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.