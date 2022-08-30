Police search for Cleethorpes knife man

Do you recognise the man in the image?

Officers investigating reports of an assault on Brereton Avenue, Cleethorpes, have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

It was reported that a man had brandished a bladed weapon during the incident at around 7:00pm on Monday 22 August.

Extensive enquiries have been ongoing and officers are now in a position to release this CCTV image.

If you are this man, or know who he is, you can contact us on 101, quoting log 518 of 22 August.

Alternatively, you can report anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.