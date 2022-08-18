RAF engineers’ 92 football clubs challenge makes nearly £2k for charity

Engineers from RAF Coningsby have completed their tour of all 92 of the Premier League and English Football stadiums in the country.

The 2,245 mile route took Daniel Holt, Ash Taylor, Kyle MacLeod and Jake Langley four days and they were in remarkably good spirits considering the total of 50+ hours driving.

The lads also ran a lap of each club’s football pitch, totalling 26 miles.

They ate and slept when and wherever they could, and have so far raised £1,780 of a £1,500 goal.

They were inspired by the recent success of England’s Lionesses who won the European title, a first for England, whether male of female.

The funds raised will be split evenly between MacMillan Cancer Support, Mind, the mental health charity, and SSAFA, the Armed Forces Charity.

Donate to their cause here.

Ash said: “We decided that due to our obsession with football, the beautiful game had to play some element in the challenge and also it required to be a challenge that not only had we not seen been before, but also very clearly physically demanding and thus worthy of any donations or shares that we would love to receive.

“So, we came up with ’92ClubsNonStop’.

“It was a challenge from the very outset from the hours of planning to the mountain of emails to contact each of the 92 clubs.

“Following these emails, we were absolutely overwhelmed by the responses and support shown to us from the clubs, we knew we had a golden idea and there was no going back from then on.

“Before the event started, we were given pitch access to 15 football league clubs, but we couldn’t logistically get to all these clubs in time due to some silly arrival times from the team.

“We are so grateful to the clubs which contributed to making the event much better and we met some lovely people along the way from the Swindon Town manager (Scott Lindsey) to the Sutton United CEO (Adrian Barry).

“Also along the way, we received lovely messages of support from family and friends to keep us going and, more incredibly, some donation items for our auction from the sporting giants like Manchester United who donated a signed football and to one of the finest family community supporting clubs in the country, Swindon Town, which gave us a signed shirt and football – and these are just a few of the items we have been given.

“Thank you to the clubs for being so incredibly hospitable and generous to us during our charity event for SSAFA, MIND, and Macmillan Cancer Support.

“We’re overwhelmed by the support shown to us and the amount we have raised for our charities. So, from the bottom of our hearts thank you so much and it made sitting in a car for four days and jumping around on the Tube in London so worth it. We hope the money raised can help lots of people who deserve it.”