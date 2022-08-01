Rising costs force closure of Lincoln bakery

A bakery on Steep Hill in Lincoln said “spiralling costs have done us in” after closing its doors for the final time at the weekend.

Vine’s Bakery was opened over three years ago by Emma Vine in the unit previously occupied by Bird’s Yard on Steep Hill.

Emma is the fifth generation of family bakers and wanted to follow in the footsteps of her great-great grandfather Edwin Vine, who opened the first shop in 1904.

In a statement on social media, Emma said it was “with huge sadness” that Vine’s Bakery would be closing for the last time on Sunday, July 31.

Although saddened by the closure, Emma paid tribute to her fantastic staff and customers who supported her during her three-and-a-half years at the bakery.

She said: “We have loved ever minute of this roller coaster ride of the last three and half years, but sadly, spiraling costs have done us in.

“To all our wonderful retail customers, thank you for your loyalty – you have been amazing and I know that Sophie will miss you all hugely.

“To our fabulous wholesale customers, you have been such a huge part of our business – you have shared ups and downs with us as we’ve all battled through the last couple of years.

“You’ve made us laugh, we’ve commiserated and celebrated with you, you’ve treated us to some fabulous food, and you’ve given us challenges to meet.

“Finally, from me personally, all my team have been so incredible, you’ve worked so hard, you’ve been so hugely creative and determined. I will miss seeing you early every day.

“My lingering memory of the bakehouse is laughing and singing along through the early hours. I couldn’t have done it without you, thank you.

“To Rob, Sophie, Ralph, Daryll, as well as Emma C, Phil, Helena, Cairan, Kurt, Liz, Charlotte, and anyone I’ve forgotten at this ungodly hour, you have gone above and beyond, thank you.”