Road safety improvements on Energy Park Way
Works begin on September 5
North East Lincolnshire Council and its regeneration partner, EQUANS, are carrying out road safety improvement works on Energy Park Way in Grimsby, between Hobson Way and Woad Lane.
The works will begin on Monday 5 September and will be completed on Tuesday 13 September. During this time, the road will be under temporary traffic lights.
As part of the Local Transport Plan Capital Programme 2022, a speed survey was taken here in July 2021 which showed drivers travelling more than the 40mph speed limit.
To prevent further speeding, the following measures will be implemented:
- Installation of a speed enforcement platform on the north-west bound carriageway opposite Lenzing Fibers Grimsby Limited
- Installation of a new traffic island and bollards within the centre hatching outside the Solenis UK Limited entrance
- Additional 40mph repeater signs and road markings
- Replacement of the existing temporary speed indicator signs with permanent speed indicator signs
- The council, EQUANS and contractor Specialist Surfacing Ltd would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience and assure you that the work will be completed as quickly and safely as possible.