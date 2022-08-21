1 min ago

See inside house for sale on Lincoln’s steepest road – with cathedral views

Offering stunning views both up and downhill
Michaelgate House on Lincoln's steepest street, Michaelgate. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

If you are after a home with ideal views of Lincoln Cathedral, we think this property on the city’s steepest road might tick all the boxes.

Michaelgate House can be found in the ideal location of Michaelgate, a steep inclined street in eyesight of the city’s crown jewel – Lincoln Cathedral.

The property has undergone extensive renovation to offer versatile living accommodation, and has been listed on the housing market at a guide price of £675,000 by Pygott & Crone. View the full listing here.

An incredible garden space with room to take in your surroundings. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

There is ample space for outdoor dining, with shimmering views either side of the property. You can be taken aback by the views of downhill Lincoln from your vantage point, or look up at the wonder of the cathedral.

Inside are three bedrooms, two reception rooms and two bathrooms, with a newly fitted kitchen, a practical utility room, built-in wardrobes for the master bedroom and plenty of enviable features throughout.

Michaelgate is an iconic street in Lincoln, weaving up to the Cathedral Quarter. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

Here is what the property looks like up close:

The property is secured by access gates. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

A beautiful, large living room offering spacious, versatile living. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

The kitchen is newly fitted with integrated appliances. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

The kitchen expands out into a dining area, aided by natural light from large windows looking out into the garden. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

Would you like to live on one of Lincoln’s most desirable streets? | Photo: Pygott & Crone

A window view you can admire time and time again. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

Principal bedroom comes with built-in wardrobes. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

There are a total of three bedrooms inside this property. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

Two bathrooms offer all the essentials. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

