See inside house for sale on Lincoln’s steepest road – with cathedral views

If you are after a home with ideal views of Lincoln Cathedral, we think this property on the city’s steepest road might tick all the boxes.

Michaelgate House can be found in the ideal location of Michaelgate, a steep inclined street in eyesight of the city’s crown jewel – Lincoln Cathedral.

The property has undergone extensive renovation to offer versatile living accommodation, and has been listed on the housing market at a guide price of £675,000 by Pygott & Crone. View the full listing here.

There is ample space for outdoor dining, with shimmering views either side of the property. You can be taken aback by the views of downhill Lincoln from your vantage point, or look up at the wonder of the cathedral.

Inside are three bedrooms, two reception rooms and two bathrooms, with a newly fitted kitchen, a practical utility room, built-in wardrobes for the master bedroom and plenty of enviable features throughout.

Here is what the property looks like up close:

