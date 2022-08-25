See new Lincoln Naked Marshmallow shop’s mouthwatering menu

After launching The Naked Marshmallow Co online eight years ago, Ollie Brookes and his partner Joseph will open their first shop in Lincoln this weekend.

The company has grown into a widely recognised brand, both locally and nationally, since it was founded in 2014 and its first shop is located in the unit formerly occupied by Russian gift store Annushka, next to The Cocktail Gift Shop on Steep Hill.

The original opening date was pushed back a few times, but the team are now ready to welcome the first customers at 10am on Saturday, August 27, so The Lincolnite went for an exclusive first look..and taste!

The shop sells hot and iced marshmallow-related drinks, with over 20 toppings to choose from, as well as teas and coffees, and Naked Marshmallow Co gift sets.

There will be flavoured marshmallows to buy in store only, such as candy cane, cookies and creams, and Christmas specials, as well as favourites that customers have become accustomed to online over the last year years.

The new shop has also created six new jobs, with scope for additional roles in the future.

Business co-owner Ollie Brookes told The Lincolnite: “It almost feels like a new baby altogether. It is so different for us, we’ve had to learn a new customer-facing business, but it’s one that we are very much looking forward to showing Lincoln.”

His partner, and fellow business co-owner Joseph, added: “I am nervous, but excited to open. People can expect something completely different which is unique and delicious.”

The Naked Marshmallow Co shop on Steep Hill will be open 7am-7pm Monday to Saturday, and 8am-5pm on Sundays.

The Naked Marshmallow Company also has offices, production kitchens, and a fulfilment warehouse at the Stirlin Business Park on Sadler Road in Lincoln, where it has been based for five years.

The firm is ‘naked’ because it only uses 100% natural flavours and ingredients, with no artificial colours or preservatives.

See the rest of our photo gallery below: