Skegness woman cannot find NHS dentist to treat her two broken teeth

A woman from Friskney near Skegness with two broken teeth is unable to find an NHS dentist in the area and cannot afford the £1,000 it would cost to go private.

Carol Goulding, a volunteer worker and carer, is among thousands who can’t find a dentist. Instead, she is using turmeric and painkillers to treat her teeth.

Carol told BBC Look North: “It’s a bit of a relief – and then if I eat something it starts again.

“I had a really bad infection towards the back of my teeth and my jaw, and I knew I should have had antibiotics but I couldn’t get a doctor’s appointment either.”

Thousands of dentists across Lincolnshire are not accepting new adult patients.

Fewer than one in five are taking on children, and for those actually with a waiting list between 14% (East Midlands) and 29% (Yorkshire) said it was a year or longer before they could see people.

At ‘Perfect 32’ Dental Practice in Beverly, Yorkshire, more than 400 people were on the waiting list for NHS care and the reason, most dentists say, is because of the contract they have with the NHS, which doesn’t always cover the cost of the treatment.

Dr Chia Yeoh at Perfect 32 dental practice in Beverly, Yorkshire, told Look North: “If the patient needs one filling or if they need 10 fillings the practice and the dentist get paid the same amount and this is why a lot of dentists say they would rather work in a private setting.

“Patients who need the help the most, those who cannot perhaps afford private dental care are the ones who are suffering.”

The NHS made a statement saying: “We recently announced the first dentistry reforms since 2006.

“High performing practices will be given the opportunity to increase their activity and treat more patients.

“Discussions around further changes that benefit patients and staff are still ongoing.”