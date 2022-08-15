Success as hundreds attend historic market event in Gainsborough

Hundreds of people from near and far joined us at the Merrye Olde Market on Saturday, where they enjoyed a day of free and inexpensive entertainment.

The historic market included vintage fairground rides, a carousel, a vintage organ, costumed characters and nostalgic entertainment throughout the day. There was even three FREE performances from Professor Paul Temple’s Punch and Judy show, as seen on TV.

Professor Paul Temple said: “I’m proud as punch to be able to entertain at the Merrye Olde Market.”

And he impressed audiences with three-year-old Erin from Gainsborough exclaiming “I really liked it. It was funny when Punch hit people on the head”.

Erin’s Grandmother echoed her excitement saying: “It’s excellent to see the Market Place so full”.

Cllr Milne attended the event and couldn’t believe how busy the town centre was, she said: “What an amazing day for both adults and children. West Lindsey District Council have done an amazing job.”

Organiser of the event, Townscape Heritage Activity Co-ordinator, Theresa Workman said that she was delighted with the turnout. She said: “Although it has been an incredibly hot and sunny day, we were delighted to see so many people come out and enjoy the Market Place.”

Information regarding volunteering opportunities was also available throughout the day. One of the founders and Chairman of the Gainsborough Heritage Centre, Andrew said: “We’ve had a really good day, and we have potentially got three new volunteers for the centre.”

Those attending the event were also able to #ThinkLocal, and buy some homemade and handmade products during our monthly Farmers’ and Craft Market.

Fiona from Goddard and Page Fine Cheese said: “It’s been an amazing vibe here, there’s lots of different stalls available and entertainment for both adults and children. It’s brought in many people from outside of Gainsborough as well as in town.”

Roz from The Old Smithy said: “It has been fantastic from the moment I set up, we’ve managed to sell lots of stock and the atmosphere is amazing.”

Visitors were able to see that the work is progressing on a number of buildings in the town centre as we work to restore the shop fronts, and they were also able to ask about the future plans for the town centre.

Local resident Liz attended the event and said: “I enjoyed speaking to the levelling up team about the future plans for Gainsborough.”

Attractions on the day included:

Professor Paul Temple’s Punch and Judy show, as seen on TV, 3 FREE performances throughout the day

FREE children's carousel rides

A real fairground organ

Vintage fairground Striker

Costumed characters from our local heritage attractions will provide free activities on the side stands

Information about visiting your local sites

Information about volunteering

The free entertainment was made possible by Gainsborough’s Townscape Heritage Initiative which is funded by the National Lottery and the Government’s Levelling Up Fund. We would like to thank all players of the National Lottery.

For more information about out Townscape Heritage Initiative visit:https://www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/growth-regeneration/gainsborough-heritage-led-regeneration/gainsborough-townscape-heritage-initiative-historic-heart-gainsborough