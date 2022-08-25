Taxi driver loses licence following serious accident

He acknowledged the accident was entirely his fault

A taxi driver’s licence has been revoked after an accident which “could have been much worse” saw him gain a total of 15 penalty points.

Documents before the City of Lincoln Council’s Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Licensing Sub-Committee next Thursday describe how the licence holder had been convicted of driving without due care and attention and received nine additional penalty points in May.

Drivers must appear before the sub-committee if they receive nine or more penalty points.

The documents do not name the driver or company and meetings of the committee are held behind closed doors without press or public present.

The report said the the conviction “caused concern for the welfare of the public given its seriousness.”

“The licensee admitted that conditions were not suitable leading up to the offence but still made the manoeuvre which caused a serious accident,” it said.

“The licensee also explained to the Sub-Committee that whilst there was very little injury caused during the collision both he and first responders believed that he was incredibly lucky in the circumstances and that it could have been much worse. ”

The private hire driver was said to be “remorseful” of the incident but “indifferent” to whether he had a licence because it was only a back-up to his temporary contract work.

“The licensee was not driving as a professional driver at the time of the accident but was on a personal errand.

“However, he acknowledged that the accident was entirely his fault and was due to decisions and manoeuvres that he made,” said the report.

A positive letter of recommendation was shown to the committee but did not waylay their fears.

The minutes from the June committee meeting also revealed that the licensee had previously appeared before the sub-committee in 2015 after driving 100mph in a 50mph zone.

Members revoked the licence, however, allowed him to re-apply in 12 months rather than the two-three years normally given.

At the same June meeting, two further drivers with nine penalty points on their licence each were allowed to keep their licence. However, one was required to carry out six-monthly DVLA checks and would receive a strongly worded letter.

Next Thursday, councillors will interview a driver who has nine penalty points on their licence and one who has received six further points for a driving offence.

Both will again exclude press and public.