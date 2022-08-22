Teen charged with attempted murder after Ingoldmells caravan park stabbing

He has been remanded into youth detention

Update 22 August

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with attempted murder.

He appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (22 August) and has been remanded into youth detention. He will appear in court at a later date.

Enquiries are still ongoing and we’re still appealing for information about the incident.

If you can help, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident 72 of 21 August.

Original release

We are investigating a serious assault which took place at The Chase caravan park in Ingoldmells just after 2.30am this morning.

Upon attendance, officers discovered a male in his 30s with what is believed to be knife wounds to his shoulders and back.

Thankfully his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A 14-year-old male was arrested in connection with the assault and is currently in police custody.

We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident and would ask that people avoid speculating about the circumstances.

We would like to appeal to anyone who may have information about the incident to get in touch to help progress our enquiries.

