Teenager dies after going into the sea in Skegness
Teen was in water on Saturday evening
A teenager has died after going into the sea in Skegness.
Emergency services received a report that a child under 16 was in the water at around 6.15pm on Saturday, 13 August.
A search was carried out by police and coastguard and the boy’s body was recovered at around 11.30pm.
Superintendent Lee Pache said: “We received a high volume of calls for missing people on the coast yesterday.
“At one point, within two hours, we received 10 calls.
“All of the those who were reported missing, other than the child who sadly died, were located safe and well. Our thoughts are with the boy’s family.”