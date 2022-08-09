The Lincolnite tries: New MexiCal restaurant Tortilla in Lincoln’s Cornhill

Burritos, quesadillas, tacos, and nachos will whet your tastebuds when Mexican grill restaurant Tortilla will officially open fully to the public later this week and The Lincolnite went for a sneak preview and first taste.

The restaurant is located between Phase Eight and Everyman Cinema on the corner of the redeveloped Cornhill Quarter and will open with its full opening hours on Saturday, August 13.

Prior to this, the Lincoln outlet, which is the company’s 52nd restaurant in the UK served burritos to local businesses earlier this week. On Friday, August 12 there will be an offer of a free medium or naked burrito for people between 12pm-2pm (with no more allowed to join the queue after 1.30pm), who are advised to use the QR code on the Tortilla website.

Matt Harrington, General Manager of Tortilla in Lincoln, told The Lincolnite that all the food is made fresh daily and he can’t wait for the official full opening this weekend.

He said: “We have a great team and site, and the company is growing a lot, so it’s an exciting time for us and the city of Lincoln.”

The team at Lincoln aim to offer a fresh, healthy, affordable casual dining experience with plenty of build-your-own possibilities, rather than having to just stick to a set menu. The menu also offers vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free alternatives.

Once open, it will become the first Tortilla restaurant in Greater Lincolnshire.

Tortilla will be the latest in a long line of businesses to be welcomed with open arms into the Cornhill Quarter, following a multi-million pound redevelopment project to give Sincil Street and surrounding areas “a new lease of life”.

Stores and sites such as Hobbs, Whistles, The Botanist, Trent Galleries and 200 degrees have all opened in the area in recent times, with more set to be on their way to Lincoln.

See more of our Tortilla photo gallery below: