The reasons behind most complaints against Lincoln council tenants
Council’s currently looking into 22 different complaints
Noise is behind most of the complaints made against Lincoln’s council tenants.
So far this year, there have been 54 complaints made against people living in council accommodation, of which 41 have been for noise.
The council investigate all allegations, but not all of them are proven.
Eight complaints have also been made about tenants for verbal abuse, harassment, intimidation or threatening behaviour.
In another four incidents, people have complained about residents’ pets.
There has also been one hate-related complaint, which was in the Abbey ward.
Not all parts of the city see equal numbers of claims against council tenants.
Moorland leads the way with 13, followed by Park ward with 12.
The City of Lincoln Council is currently looking into 22 different anti-social behaviour cases, according to a report going before the House Scrutiny Panel next week.
It says that the council’s tenancy services work hard with public protection and legal teams to combat anti-social behaviour.
Where allegations are proved, the council can issue tenants with a Notice of Seeking Possession to take the property back.
The report confirms that the council is currently seeking an injunction against one tenant due to threats against staff and abusive behaviour directed toward customer services.
In another case, a tenant was served with a notice after being convicted of supplying Class A drugs.