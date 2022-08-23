Three weeks of closures for additional surfacing works on Roman Bank
More work required for the project which lasted 18 months
Road surfacing will be re-laid along earlier sections of the Roman Bank project in Skegness, starting early October.
As part of the works, a full road closure along Roman Bank will be in place for three weeks, starting on Monday 3 October.
The closure will start at the signalised junction with the A158 Burgh Road, near The Ship Inn, to between the entrance and exit of Micronclean.
The road closure will be in place 7:30am on Monday to 5pm on Friday each week, with the carriageway opening to traffic each weekend. Pedestrian access to businesses and residents will be maintained at all times.
Karen Cassar, Assistant Director – Highways, said: “We always carry out tests to ensure newly-laid road surfacing meets the high standards we expect.
“Unfortunately, the top 100mm of surfacing laid last spring between the A158 Burgh Road signalised junction to just outside Micronclean on Roman Bank hasn’t met the stringent quality requirements we specified in our designs.
“As a result, our contractor will be removing and re-laying this top layer of tarmac as part of our contract with them.
“Repairing this defective surfacing now, along with some kerbs and tactile paving that haven’t met our requirements, at the contractor’s expense will not only save the council money and time in the future, but it will prevent further disruption down the line and ensure that this section of road is durable enough to deal with the high levels of traffic Skegness sees in the summer.
“These works will inevitably cause some inconvenience, so I want to thank everyone in advance for bearing with us.”