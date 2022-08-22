Tighter security planned around university campus to protect research

Gates would be use to restrict public access

The University of Lincoln wants to tighten security around its Riseholme campus to protect ‘world-leading research’.

New gates would prevent the campus’ roads from being used as a cut-through by the public.

The application to West Lindsey District Council cites the need to protect research and improve pedestrian safety.

It has proposed a gate at either end of the campus, with the exact locations still to be chosen.

“Since 2019, in addition to teaching, the campus facilitates world-leading research by the Lincoln Institute of Agri-Food Technology and commercial tenants,” the application says.

“Operational research is carried out 24 hours a day and seven days a week, including the testing of robotic equipment.

“To maintain appropriate safeguarding measures, the university have identified a need to provide additional security arrangements to control access onto the campus. The increased security would also benefit the protection of heritage assets.”

It adds that the reduced number of vehicles would also make it safer for pedestrians.

A number of possible locations for the gates have been suggested on the roads surrounding Lawress Hall.

The designs would mimic existing gates already in the park.

The Riseholme campus, just north of Lincoln, has been owned by the university since 1994.

Riseholme Lane, the through-road connecting the A15 and A46, wouldn’t be affected by the plans.

The full application is available to view on West Lindsey District Council’s planning website.