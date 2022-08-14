Unique Triumph TR prototype to visit Lincolnshire
The car is the only one of its kind and considered priceless
The first ever Triumph sports car, named the TS2 and built in 1953 by hand is coming to Lincolnshire on Monday, August 15 and Tuesday, August 16.
The two-seater UK prototype car was a response to the MG sports car of the era, and it formed the basis of the-then Triumph TR range of sports cars from the TR2 to the TR8 which ceased production in the early ’80s.
There will be a series of stops at some iconic Lincolnshire sites to showcase the car and of course Lincolnshire as well.
The itinerary for the Lincolnshire leg is:
Monday 15th August
- 1030am at Uncle Henry’s Farm Shop near Kirton Lindsey
- 1200pm approximately outside Lincoln Cathedral by kind permission of the Cathedral authorities
- 2.30pm at the Windmill in Heckington
Tuesday 16th August
- 1030am at a gathering at Bicker.
- 1145am at the Lincolnshire Aviation Hertitage Museum at East Kirkby – there will be a TS2 with a convoy of other TR sports cars, where it will be photographed alongside the iconic ‘Just Jane’ Lancaster bomber that will be taxiing on that day.
Adrian Lawton, Group Leader for the TR Register said: “They are a very basic vehicle by today’s standard but they instil a huge amount of passion in the people that drive it – they always leave with a big smile on their face, it’s like something they’ve never driven before.”
After this the car is going to Derbyshire and that will be the end of its Great Britain tour.
Many people still drive examples of the TR 2.
“Hopefully many people in Lincolnshire will take the chance to see it as it goes round these next few days,”says Adrian.