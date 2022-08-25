Trial date set as man denies importing ‘child-like sex doll’
A man denied the improper importation of a child-like sex doll when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.
Rashpal Cheema, 29, enteted a not guilty plea to a charge of improperly importing a prohibited good between November 29, 2020 and December 18, 2020.
Cheema, of Woodlands Road, Heaton Mersey, Stockport, also pleaded not guilty to making eight category B indecent photos of a child and 1,100 category C images of a child between September 1, 2020 and February 2, 2021.
Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight adjourned the case for a trial at Lincoln Crown Court on April 3 next year.
The trial is expected to last two days.
Cheema was granted unconditional bail until his trial.
Judge Sjolin Knight told Cheema: “You have pleaded not guilty and I have adjourned the case for trial.
“It is likely there will be expert evidence.”