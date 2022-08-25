Trial date set as man denies importing ‘child-like sex doll’

It is an important day for thousands of teens across the UK, as students find out their GCSE results. In Lincolnshire, the mood is a positive one thanks to record breaking grades, despite the ongoing difficulties of COVID-19.

Nationally, 73.2% of GCSEs were marked at grades 4/C or above this year, which is down from 77.1% in 2021 but over 5% higher than pre-pandemic figures.

These figures come as examinations returned for GCSEs and A-Levels for the first time since 2019, with teacher-assessed grades being awarded in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The GCSE results could open up a number of pathways for students, whether it be the pursuit of apprenticeships or further education in the form of A-Levels.

Any students disappointed with their grades has been reminded of the support available to them, which can be found at Lincolnshire County Council’s Family Services Directory and Local Offer website.

Here you will be able to find information, collated by the county council and Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership, about the career opportunities available to young people in the county.

Here are how some of Lincolnshire’s schools fared this GCSE results day:

Lincoln University Technical College

Students at Lincoln UTC have been praised for their “outstanding” GCSE results this year, achieving 79% and 85% pass rates in English and Maths respectively.

Principal of Lincoln UTC, John Morrison said: “When I look at our students I am humbled by their fortitude and resilience. They are a generation whose experience and education have been hit so much over the last few years.

“Therefore, we are particularly pleased that despite numerous challenges our students have achieved excellent and very well-deserved GCSE results.”

Lincoln Christs Hospital School

It is a day to celebrate “personal excellence” at Lincoln Christs Hospital School, as many students not only meet their predicted grades, but surpass them on GCSE results day.

Headteacher Mr McKeown said: “Our whole community is very proud of our students and staff. They have worked very hard and they have achieved the grades they deserve. Our teachers are superb and our pastoral support is second to none.

“A massive well done to everyone who has fought through the last three years with great perseverance and resilience. They have shown great optimism and unity and their determination has paid off.”

Sir Robert Pattinson Academy

Lincoln’s Sir Robert Pattinson Academy achieved an exceptional pass rate this GCSE results day, with all three science subjects returning 100% pass grades and many more subjects seeing over 80%.

Headteacher Dale Hardy said: “The last few years have been enormously challenging for both students and teachers alike. However, here at SRPA, we have overcome barriers to ensure that our students have performed exceptionally well.

“We are incredibly proud of their resilience and determination and overjoyed by the outstanding set of results despite the demands upon them.”

North Kesteven Academy

It was a tale of high grades and immense pride for the students at North Kesteven Academy this results day, as the school celebrates an impressive set of results among difficult circumstances.

A spokesperson for the school said: “Whilst we are always proud of the academic achievements of our young people, this year’s cohort of students who have undertaken external examinations have made us incredibly proud of their success, in spite of the many disruptions to their education that they have experienced due to the pandemic.

“Their resilience, optimism and capacity to adapt have been ever-present and we have been so happy to celebrate their successes with them today as they have collected their results. All students should be proud of what they have achieved and there are some students in particular whose results are outstanding.”