Tripadvisor awards for four Lincolnshire landmarks

Lincoln Castle, The Collection Museum, the Museum of Lincolnshire Life and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Visitor Centre all land a place among travellers’ favourites.

The Travellers’ Choice Awards are based on visitor reviews left on the travel website, Tripadvisor. Only those venues with the very best reviews over the last 12 months are recognised with the award.

It is not the first time the four-county council-run sites have won Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, showing that visitors have been consistently impressed with their visits to the county’s cultural venues.

Cllr Lindsey Cawrey, executive councillor for cultural services at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “What I’m most proud of, is knowing that we’ve been awarded these Travellers’ Choice Awards, not by some panel of judges, but by our visitors.

“So many of them have been so impressed with their visit that they’ve felt compelled to leave us an excellent review, putting our sites in the top 10 per cent of listings on Tripadvisor.

“These awards are a glowing indictment of the passion and enthusiasm of our staff and volunteers, who truly bring the county’s culture and heritage to life at these four amazing venues.

“If you come along to any of our venues, please let us know about your visit through Tripadvisor or Google reviews. Your reviews help others discover fantastic days out with us and gives thanks to the staff and volunteers that do so much to make each visit extra special.”

Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor, said: “Congratulations to the 2022 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice winners. The awards recognise the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests.

“Ranking among the Travellers’ Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic.”