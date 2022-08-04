Wanted: Ruslan Donnik
He is facing accusations of serious assault
We are appealing for help to find 41-year-old Ruslan Donnik.
He is wanted for failing to appear in court for a serious assault that occurred on 1st November 2021 in Lincoln.
If you have seen him or have any other information on his whereabouts, please get in touch. There are a number of ways that you can contact us.
By calling 101 quoting occurrence number 22000143389.
By emailing [email protected] quoting occurrence number 22000143389 in the subject line.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.