West Pinchbeck works extended due to unexpected on-site issues

Please note the road reconstruction works taking place in West Pinchbeck have been extended by a week due to unforeseen issues upon excavating the road.

The works are now expected to be complete at the end of w/c 15th August (subject to weather and other unexpected circumstances).

It was previously reported that as part of the project a full 24/7 road closure of Dozens Bank is in place from Crown Hall Farm to Lake Ross Caravan Park.

The diversion route for the closure will be via A151 to Bourne / A15 to Market Deeping roundabout / A1175 to A1175-A16 Applegreen roundabout / A16 to A16-A151 roundabout / A151 to West Pinchbeck, and vice versa. A local diversion will also be in place for Clay Drove.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said: “Although the team is continuing to work hard to have the works complete as soon as possible, a number of unexpected issues on-site mean that works will now be complete at the end of w/c 15th August.

“The issues we’ve encountered include weaker ground than expected in some areas, which has meant deeper excavations and more stone and other materials that need to be laid before can we lay tarmac.

“The underground steel mesh is also closer to the road surface than expected in some areas which has meant we’ve had to manually remove the road surface instead of planing it out.

“Despite the ground surveys and other pre-works we carry, these sorts of issues often don’t rear their head until we’re on-site working – but please rest assured that we’re doing everything we can to finish our improvements at Dozens Bank as efficiently as possible.”