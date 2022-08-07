Woman arrested over attempted murder incident in Lincoln

We have arrested a 34-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder following an altercation which has left a man with multiple wounds requiring hospital treatment.

Officers were called to reports that a man had suffered what were described as stab wounds at an address in Kenner Close, Lincoln. The exact cause of the wounds is under investigation.

On arrival, officers found a man in his 60’s with significant injuries to the neck and face area. He received treatment at the scene and is now being treated in hospital. His condition is described as life-threatening.

The call came in at 12.49pm today (Sunday 7 August). Acting on intelligence, officers arrested a suspect eight minutes later. She remains in police custody.

We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident, and we would ask people not to speculate about the circumstances and allow officers the time to investigate this thoroughly.

Specially trained investigators, response officers and forensic investigators will remain on the scene for at least the next 24 hours while they carry out initial enquiries.

We would like to appeal to anyone who may have information about the incident to get in touch and help us piece together what has happened. Any piece of information, no matter how big or small, may prove crucial.

If you can help, there are a number of ways to get in touch:

• You can call us on 101 quoting incident number 214 of 7 August.

• You can email: [email protected] adding incident number 214 of 7 August in the subject line.

• If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or you can give information anonymously online