Work takes shape as Lincoln Central Market refurb continues

Construction works at Lincoln Central Market are now well underway and beginning to take shape.

The demolition works to the former ‘butchers’ corridor’ are now complete, along with piling works.

The next stage of works, which are being delivered by Lindum Construction, will include forming the foundations ready for the steel frame to be erected to the restaurant and mezzanine floor in the market hall, as well as forming the below ground drainage.

All of the stonework from the arches to the northern and eastern elevations of the building has now been removed to make way for the installation of new glazed panels which will provide light and visibility into and out of the market hall for shoppers, creating a much more welcoming customer experience.

The existing glazed roof light has been removed to make way for a new thermally improved double-glazed roof light. Lindum are currently progressing updating the supports to receive the new framing.

The works are expected to be completed by Autumn/Winter 2023 and will comprise:

A new restaurant unit on the ground and first floor replacing the former butcher’s corridor which will have its own dedicated entrance from Sincil Street

New toilet facilities on the ground floor to the rear of the restaurant unit, which will be accessed through the market hall

New refurbished market hall including new perimeter and central island stalls

A new ‘fresh produce’ area to the eastern end of the market hall with a new mezzanine area above providing flexible retail and business start-up workspace

New public realm works across City Square including new paving, lighting, seating and greenery

This project to breathe new life into the Central Market has been made possible by the Be Lincoln Towns Fund.

Find out more about the Be Lincoln Towns Fund and its projects: https://www.lincoln.gov.uk/lincoln…/towns-fund-projects